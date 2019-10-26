Perry Wellington 4.5 – Selling a paranormal home

It’s time to talk haunted houses again but this time the question is: “If you happen to list one, how do you sell it?” And, are there rules against revealing that spirits may reside inside?
According to Realtor.com, 28% of agents who responded to a recent survey have had to sell a house or help a buyer find a new one because the seller was convinced that their house was haunted.
We have a few articles to share on the subject!
Haunted houses considered stigmatized. No material defects. Do you disclose paranormal activity?
Real estate company Bungalo Homes is offering “paranormal home inspections” for Halloween season
According to the business blog, they have hired a professional paranormal investigator to check houses for ghosts.
“If an inspector does encounter any unwanted paranormal activity in a home, the space in question will be properly cleansed for the buyer’s peace of mind,” said the Bungalo Homes website.
Check out these haunted houses in our area!
Haunted Houses
Ravenwood Manor
3263 Cross Roads Boulevard, Beccaria
Now through November 3rd
7 p.m. to Midnight (10 p.m. Sundays)
Haunted Acres
207 Mindish Road, Sidman
October 25th & 26th
7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.