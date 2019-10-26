Perry Wellington 4.5 – Selling a paranormal home

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s time to talk haunted houses again but this time the question is: “If you happen to list one, how do you sell it?” And, are there rules against revealing that spirits may reside inside?

According to Realtor.com, 28% of agents who responded to a recent survey have had to sell a house or help a buyer find a new one because the seller was convinced that their house was haunted.

We have a few articles to share on the subject!

Haunted houses considered stigmatized. No material defects. Do you disclose paranormal activity?

Real estate company Bungalo Homes is offering “paranormal home inspections” for Halloween season

According to the business blog, they have hired a professional paranormal investigator to check houses for ghosts.

“If an inspector does encounter any unwanted paranormal activity in a home, the space in question will be properly cleansed for the buyer’s peace of mind,” said the Bungalo Homes website.

