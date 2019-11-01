Perry Wellington 4.5 – Scaring off a buyer Part 2

So far, in the first half of scaring off a buyer, we have too many locks, uncomfortable art, taxidermy and half done home repairs….
Next on the list….
- Unfriendly pets
- Dust and dirt
- Mystery smells
- Hair raising decor
If you’d like perry wellington realty to help you sell your home, contact Perry Wellington Realty at:
814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com
1719 Rice Road, Altoona – Listed by Chelsey Frederick 814-414-2828
New price: $220,000
DETAILS: 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, metal roof, stone, gas fireplace, home warranty included