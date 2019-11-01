Perry Wellington 4.5 – Scaring Off a Buyer Part 1

pick up truck pick-up truck pickup truck
This week broker Adam Conrad and agent Jordan Conrad join Dawn Pellas again on Perry Wellington 4.5
With Halloween over, Dawn, Adam, and Jordan take one last look at the ‘horror’ as they look at things that can easily scare a buyer.
- Too many locks
- Uncomfortable art
- Taxidermy
- Half done home repairs
824 Skunk Hollow Road, Hooversville – Listed by Adam Conrad
Listing price: $200,000
Details: Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with a fully finished basement, attached garage, and detached garage. Lots of land and gorgeous views. There is also a wood-burning fireplace!