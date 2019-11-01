Perry Wellington 4.5 – Scaring Off a Buyer Part 1

It's that time of the week again! Time to take a look at some of…. Perry's Properties!

161 Kendrick Lane, Flinton - Listed by the Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513 Listing Price: $200,000 Details: Stunning 2 bedroom ranch home situated on approx. 1 acre in the glendale yearound community. Built in 2014, this home has all the features you dream of including: Bamboo flooring, radiant floor heating, custom cabinets, double oven, ceramic tile walk-in shower in the master bath, walk-in closet, first floor laundry, large finished basement, and attached heated 2 car garage! Spend your free time watching the wildlife while relaxing on the new deck that was just built on the back of the house or on the covered front porch. Part of the basement could easily be made into a 3rd bedroom. Plenty of storage under the carport or in the garage for four wheelers, side by sides, lawn mowers, and all your outdoor equipment. Enjoy all the perks of glendale yearound without having to use gated access.