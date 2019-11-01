Breaking News
Bedford County man shoots wife, step-daughter, turns himself in

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Scaring Off a Buyer Part 1

Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Reading; (610) 440-4336 

Circuit Mortgage: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

pick up truck pick-up truck pickup truck

This week broker Adam Conrad and agent Jordan Conrad join Dawn Pellas again on Perry Wellington 4.5

With Halloween over, Dawn, Adam, and Jordan take one last look at the ‘horror’ as they look at things that can easily scare a buyer.

  • Too many locks
  • Uncomfortable art
  • Taxidermy
  • Half done home repairs

824 Skunk Hollow Road, Hooversville – Listed by Adam Conrad
Listing price: $200,000
Details: Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with a fully finished basement, attached garage, and detached garage. Lots of land and gorgeous views. There is also a wood-burning fireplace!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss