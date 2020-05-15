Perry Wellington 4.5 – Safe Showings

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Back by popular demand, Associate Broker George Pisanick joins Dawn Pellas and Adam Conrad!

With most of Central Pennsylvania officially going into the yellow phase of re-opening, the team takes time to introduce their “Safe Showings” initiative.

Associate broker Quenna Smith is president of the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors who provided each member with safety kits at no cost! Kits include masks, hand sanitizers, and more.

Don’t forget: Starting this Sunday, May 19, 2020, you can join real estate classes from home with the Advance Academy Online! To learn more or register, you can click here.

16705 DUNNINGS HIGHWAY DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY LAUREL BARNES (814) 932-9880

LISTING PRICE: $239,900

Log home with a possible mother in law suite – This large 4BD 3BA home on 2.4 acres offers large front porch, hardwood floors, large living room w/ pellet stove, dining room, galley kitchen w new backsplash, stainless steel appliances, pantry, 1st-floor laundry area, whirlpool tub. 2 nd floor offers full kitchen open to dining area and family room w skylights, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Deck, 2nd story balcony, fenced-in yard area, large 2 car garage, 2 sheds blacktop driveway.