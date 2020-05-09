Perry Wellington 4.5 – Safe Sales

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Just like “Video killed the radio star” you sould say that 3D tours killed the standard pictures.

Virtual walkthroughs are the way to see homes in this era, and it makes a BIG difference for sellers and buyers. In the video, the Perry Wellington team explains why.

Check out the video to see how the power of the Matterport 3D camera can be put in the palm of your hands to help sell your home.

Realtor.com is reporting some interesting things:

– NAR says 77 percent of potential sellers are preparing to sell once stay-at-home orders are lifted

– More than half of Realtors say clients are doing home improvement projects to get ready to list

– Buyers are changing “want” lists for a new home. Now want: Home Offices, Yard Space for Exercising/Gardening and more space for family time

((DAWN))AND AS WE GO TO BREAK… CHECK OUT THIS NEW LISTING FROM JESSICA BALLIET…. THIS IS 652 APPLEVIEW LANE DUNCANSVILLE. JORDAN TELL US ABOUT IT.

B06 BUMP #2: – 960 RESERVOIR ROAD HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JESSICA BALLIET ***PICS EMAILED SEPARATELY DETAILS: 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting in the Hollidaysburg school district. New carpet and paint on the main level. Harman pellet stove in family room on main level is included. Lower level family room with wood burning fireplace and full bath could be a great rec room/entertainment area. .56 acres country living just minutes from the borough!

NEW LISTING! 960 RESERVOIR ROAD HOLLIDAYSBURGLISTED BY JESSICA BALLIET (814) 494-4436

NEW LISTING! 960 RESERVOIR ROAD HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTING PRICE: $180,000

NEW LISTING! 960 RESERVOIR ROAD HOLLIDAYSBURG

3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, NEW CARPET AND PAINT

NEW LISTING! 960 RESERVOIR ROAD HOLLIDAYSBURG

FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE