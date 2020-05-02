Perry Wellington 4.5: Safe sales and showings

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s been safety first for a while now and that will change the way we live our lives in the future as well, including how we do real estate.

Perry wellington realty is already putting safety first and we have been for a while with tools that made the transition for us and our clients a little easier. We started this long before anyone could have imagined a pandemic.

It all started with a focus on new technology which was the inspiration for things like our 3D tours. Now, they are potentially life-saving.

Before the lockdown, we were taking precautions and we will continue to do so by wearing gloves, masks, shoe covers and giving 3D tours with our Matterport Cameras.

NEW LISTING!

5437 GRANDVIEW AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY PAULA DEBOLT

Listing price: $167,000

Details: location! Location! Location! This updated home”Now on the market”Is in a well sought after neighborhood. The seller is relocating & has done a lot of upgrades and says ” …My loss on upgrades is the buyer’s gain!” new triple, double pane windows were placed in 2017-2018! New patio slider & 2 new Larson storm doors in 2019. Waterproof luxury vinyl tile planks placed on the first floor in 2019. New Trane variable stage furnace with a/c, wifi thermostat, air filtration, & humidifier in 2017.Too many upgrades to list…. All you need to do is move in & enjoy the back deck & fire pit this summer. Due to COVID-19, the seller did the photography & the virtual tour. Seller is ready to sell & will accept up to 6% seller’s assist on a full price offer!