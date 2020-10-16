Perry Wellington 4.5 – Renovating Homes Against COVID

As much as the world wishes it would go away, COVID-19 is still an issue for all of us, and it’s inspiring homeowners to renovate with health and safety in mind.

An article from Realto.com talks about a recent survey that found 47% of Americans are upgrading bathrooms and 44% are revamping their kitchen. The team goes over some options for a safer and healthier home with 7 simple renovations to keep your home germ free.

  1. Touchless Faucets
  2. Sensor Soap Dispensers
  3. Install a Bidet or Touchless Toilet
  4. Install Smart Lighting
  5. Smart Locks/Doors
  6. Outdoor Space Heaters during chilly months
  7. Sanitizing Closets

400- 412 44TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745
LISTING PRICE: $258,000
DETAILS: You will love this beautiful custom designed home on a large corner lot in Altoona! This property has it all! The home itself is a unique multi-level design with a spacious addition on the back featuring walls of windows and a spiral staircase that connects to a media room/bar area on the first floor. This space is currently used as a recreation room with a hot tub and exercise equipment. But, it can easily be converted into a two floor master suite! The home also offers two more bedrooms, 2 baths, a two car garage, a bonus family room and a covered patio with an enclosed porch/sunroom above. This is one property you have to see to appreciate!

