Perry Wellington 4.5 – Renovating Homes Against COVID

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

As much as the world wishes it would go away, COVID-19 is still an issue for all of us, and it’s inspiring homeowners to renovate with health and safety in mind.

An article from Realto.com talks about a recent survey that found 47% of Americans are upgrading bathrooms and 44% are revamping their kitchen. The team goes over some options for a safer and healthier home with 7 simple renovations to keep your home germ free.

Touchless Faucets Sensor Soap Dispensers Install a Bidet or Touchless Toilet Install Smart Lighting Smart Locks/Doors Outdoor Space Heaters during chilly months Sanitizing Closets

400- 412 44TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTING PRICE: $258,000

DETAILS: You will love this beautiful custom designed home on a large corner lot in Altoona! This property has it all! The home itself is a unique multi-level design with a spacious addition on the back featuring walls of windows and a spiral staircase that connects to a media room/bar area on the first floor. This space is currently used as a recreation room with a hot tub and exercise equipment. But, it can easily be converted into a two floor master suite! The home also offers two more bedrooms, 2 baths, a two car garage, a bonus family room and a covered patio with an enclosed porch/sunroom above. This is one property you have to see to appreciate!

