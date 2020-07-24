Perry Wellington 4.5 – Recovery vs Rebound in the Market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty is excited that the “open house” is back as a viable option to home buyers after state orders also altered the real estate community.

Dawn Pellas, Jordan Conrad, and Adam Conrad have a great open house to invite you to for Saturday, July 25th.

NEW LISTING!

231 MAGEE AVENUE, PATTON – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $59,900

DETAILS: Charming retail building on one of the heaviest traffic areas in Patton! This newly renovated building offers a new roof, newly replaced furnace, and plenty of parking! There are endless possibilities with this building in a great location!



While Perry Wellington Realty is still getting listings, the team discusses rebounding and recovery in the video above, saying don’t confuse the two.

NEW LISTING!

315 BAKER LANE ALTOONA – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $280,000

DETAILS: Spacious bi-level in the prestigious Beverly Hills subdivision of Altoona features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. If you are looking for your “forever” house you might have just found it. This extraordinary house has a large master bedroom with a separate sitting/dressing room in the suite. And from the kitchen you can enter your own private outdoor space with a covered screened-in deck (18.9 by 15.1) that leads to a large multi-tiered deck that is perfect for entertaining. Downstairs is a family room with a wood burning fireplace and an additional rec room attached. There is plenty of storage space tucked away in this house. It has a huge 2-car garage with space for a workshop. And it is just minutes from PSU Altoona campus and Altoona Hospital.