Perry Wellington 4.5 – Realty Roller Coaster?

According to Realtor Magazine, COVID-19 testing is being offered as an ammenity at a luxury apartment complex in Florida! The Continuum South Beach partnered with nearby Mount Sinai and USA Sports Medicine to host a 3 day event that includes free anti-body for COVID-19

– they distributed gloves and masks too (tucked inside Easter baskets for residents last month)

New listings for expensive homes plunged 46% year over year.

See what the team thinks about the market possibly suffering this year with ups and downs! Will the market be a roller coaster for the rest of 2020? What do you need to know? Watch above to find out!

960 RESERVOIR ROAD HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JESSICA BALLIET 814-494-4436

LISTING PRICE: $180,000

DETAILS: 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting in the Hollidaysburg school district. New carpet and paint on the main level. Harman pellet stove in family room on main level is included. Lower level family room with wood burning fireplace and full bath could be a great rec room/entertainment area. .56 acres country living just minutes from the borough!