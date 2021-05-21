Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Stories from a Hot Market

The Perry Wellington Realty team take a look of a real story in this hot market. A home in Tyrone, Pa. that went pending in DAYS after it was listed.
485 BECKER ROAD, TYRONE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669 **PICS SENT SEPARATELY DETAILS: $227,000 – Raised ranch with finished basement on approximately 8 acres in the Bellwood-Antis School District. Large 25×40 detached garage with loft that could easily be converted into an apartment. Finished basement with second kitchen and two bedrooms. Above ground swimming pool Covered back porch with amazing views.
How long will this hot market last? Realtor.com’s Chief Economist Danielle Haile said that not is still the time to buy, but changes are on the way. Watch Haile’s comments in the video above.