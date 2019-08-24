Perry Wellington 4.5: “Real Estate Steals and Deals”

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

All of these properties are listed at 100-thousand dollars or less!

We call this segment “Real Estate Steals and Deals!”

1005 Somerset Avenue, Windber – Listed by Josh Stringent 814-270-4208

Details: 3 bedroom 1 bathroom on a 50 x 150 lot. Brick and vinyl exterior in Windber Boro. This home boasts a large living room, nice large kitchen with all appliances included. Nice size dining room with one of the long sides completely shelved. Nice size bedrooms. Newer windows throughout the whole upstairs. Off-street parking for up to 3-4. 2-250 gallon oil tanks for winter. The front porch was recently installed and has storage underneath for yard tools. This home is a must-see. Motivated seller, only on the market until October 21st!

Listing price: $59,900

Appliances included

249 Broad Street Hollidaysburg – listed by Kristy Black 814-505-7989

Details: If you’re looking for a home in the Hollidaysburg Area School District, do not let this one pass you by! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home is move-in ready and has so many recent updates! The entire home has brand new flooring/carpet and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen also has new countertops and the 2nd-floor bathroom has been updated with a new vanity and mirror. New grass was recently planted in the backyard and is a great space for entertaining. There is also a shed for storing lawn care equipment and a one-car garage with additional off-street parking. This one won’t last long. Schedule your showing today! Open house this Saturday, August 24 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m

Listing price: $89,900

Updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath

120 Chip Lane, Flinton – Listed by Christopher Barnhart 814-619-3915

Details: Charming little cabin in the woods at Glendale year-round. 2 bedroom and 1 bath. Brand new!!! Washer and dryer installed. Kitchen and living room combo. Beautiful cathedral ceiling! Wrap around deck with deck add on gives you plenty of room outside for outdoor cookouts, parties, and get-togethers. Perfect weekend getaway! Glendale year-round is a gated community minutes from Glendale lake, Prince Gallitzin state park, and Rock Run ATV park. Community pool, tennis, basketball, security, etc.

Listing price: $95,000

Large deck, shed, wrap-around porch

605 Clairmont Drive, Altoona – Listed by Tiffany Settle 814-283-5686

Details: Luxury mobile home for sale in beautiful Camelot Woods of Greenwood area. Built in 2017 this home has an endless amount of features! Ultimate kitchen has all newer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher never used. Walk-in pantry with so much storage! Pot filler faucet over the stove saves you from lugging a heavy pot of water from the sink to the stove. Tons of cabinet space! Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, dual vanity and oversized ceramic tile shower with a seat in the master bath. Every wall has been drywalled! Outdoors you will find annual plants beginning to sprout all around the landscaped property. Enjoy time on the deck, store your things in the vinyl shed, make this your new home!

Listing price: $79,000

Walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances

