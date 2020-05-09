Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate Red

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty has launched a “safe showings” initiative for areas that have been yellow phased and are able to do business again.

If you’re in the red zone, what can you do while staying at home? Take online real estate classes of course!

Check out the video to learn about the amazing real estate lessons you can take.

NEW LISTING!

500 FIRST AVENUE DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY DAN DISABATO (814) 569-6324

LISTING PRICE: $128,000

DETAILS: A beautiful recently updated 3 bedroom home located on a large lot located in Duncansville. This home comes with a swimming pool and deck for those hot summer days, new kitchen countertop, brand new flooring, as well as a new pellet fireplace insert as an extra heat source.