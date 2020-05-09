Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate Red

Perry Wellington Realty has launched a “safe showings” initiative for areas that have been yellow phased and are able to do business again.
If you’re in the red zone, what can you do while staying at home? Take online real estate classes of course!
Check out the video to learn about the amazing real estate lessons you can take.
NEW LISTING!
500 FIRST AVENUE DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY DAN DISABATO (814) 569-6324
LISTING PRICE: $128,000
DETAILS: A beautiful recently updated 3 bedroom home located on a large lot located in Duncansville. This home comes with a swimming pool and deck for those hot summer days, new kitchen countertop, brand new flooring, as well as a new pellet fireplace insert as an extra heat source.