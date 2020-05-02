Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate Rebound

The state of real estate in Pennsylvania has been in a tough spot since the lockdown. The question is, are restrictions about to ease up a bit? Will the market rebound? Watch to learn more.
Perry Wellington real estate 4.5 is a program about real estate. We are here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now but you or someone you know maybe in the future. So, we are here to help!
NEW LISTING/PENDING!
59 HAPPY VALLEY DRIVE, HOUTZDALE – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745
Listing price: $115,000
DETAILS: 3 bedroom with room for possible 4th. Two car attached garage and two car detached garage