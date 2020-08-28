Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate News and Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Realty team, Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and Jordan Conrad take some time to discuss the state of the real estate market. They also talk about the latest news and updates.

OPEN HOUSE!

506 25TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE (814) 283-5686

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 28TH NOON TO 1 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $125,000

DETAILS: Newer roof, windows, and bathroom in this beautiful two-story home located minutes from PSU Altoona Campus. Original built-in shelves and dining room pocket doors. Three bedrooms with great closet space. New kitchen sink and disposal. Deck and fenced in backyard with playset and shed. Closed in back porch with heat for a bonus space. Off-street parking and appliances included. Do not miss your chance to make this house your own!

OPEN HOUSE!

315 BAKER LANE ALTOONA – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK (814) 381-5758

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, AUGUST 29TH FROM 2 P.M. TO 3:30 P.M.

NEW PRICE!: $270,000

DETAILS: Spacious bi-level in the prestigious Beverly Hills subdivision of Altoona features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. If you are looking for your “forever” house you might have just found it. This extraordinary house has a large master bedroom with a separate sitting/dressing room in the suite. And from the kitchen you can enter your own private outdoor space with a covered screened-in deck (18.9 by 15.1) that leads to a large multi-tiered deck that is perfect for entertaining. Downstairs is a family room with a wood burning fireplace and an additional rec room attached. There is plenty of storage space tucked away in this house. It has a huge 2-car garage with space for a workshop. And it is just minutes from PSU Altoona campus and Altoona Hospital.

