Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate News and Updates

One year ago this week, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic.

Realtor.com did a story on it, saying it changed the outlook of what “home” means to us… probably forever!

The article says that the pandemic made:
– HOME BUYING BECAME A PRIORITY
– DROVE UP HOME PRICES…. MORE BUYERS = HIGHER PRICES…. UP JUST OVER 14 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR.
– HOME OFFICES AND BACKYARDS ARE NOT “MUST HAVES” FOR BUYERS
– HOMES IN CITIES… NOT AS DESIRABLE
– EMPLOYERS OFFERING MORE WORK FROM HOME JOBS.

So if you’re thinking of selling, now or in the future, it’s a good idea to give it some upgrades that buyers will want now, and likely for years to come.

Upgrades like:
– TOUCHLESS OPTIONS (FAUCETS, LIGHTS… ETC)
– HOME OFFICE (THESE DAYS HOMES WITH AN OFFICE… SELL FASTER THAN HOMES WITHOUT ONE)
– FIRE PITS

