Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate News and Updates

One year ago this week, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic.

Realtor.com did a story on it, saying it changed the outlook of what “home” means to us… probably forever!

The article says that the pandemic made:

– HOME BUYING BECAME A PRIORITY

– DROVE UP HOME PRICES…. MORE BUYERS = HIGHER PRICES…. UP JUST OVER 14 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR.

– HOME OFFICES AND BACKYARDS ARE NOT “MUST HAVES” FOR BUYERS

– HOMES IN CITIES… NOT AS DESIRABLE

– EMPLOYERS OFFERING MORE WORK FROM HOME JOBS.



So if you’re thinking of selling, now or in the future, it’s a good idea to give it some upgrades that buyers will want now, and likely for years to come.

Upgrades like:

– TOUCHLESS OPTIONS (FAUCETS, LIGHTS… ETC)

– HOME OFFICE (THESE DAYS HOMES WITH AN OFFICE… SELL FASTER THAN HOMES WITHOUT ONE)

– FIRE PITS



