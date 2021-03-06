Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate News and Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Realty has an update on a listing they showed a week ago.

112 VINEYARD LAND, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM – 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $112,500 – UNDER CONTRACT!

That’s right, from an open house on Sunday to under contract in less than a week!

Speaking of an open house, the Perry Wellington team is partnering up with a mountain get-a-way resort to host open houses at Blue Knob resorts.

BLUE KNOB NEW CONSTRUCTION OPTIONS

LOT 87 TIMBERMAN ROAD, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $239,000

DETAILS: New construction A Frame at Blue Knob Resort that can be customized to your wants and needs! It features an open concept floor plan, with vaulted ceiling, a beautiful master bedroom with a walk in closet and en-suite bath! This home also features a wood fireplace. Upgrades for customization available include granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, etc. City water and sewer. Price listed does not include upgrades. Seller is a licensed agent. Square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Pictures of finishes and upgrades under listing pictures. Physical samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

LOT 275 SANDLEWOOD WAY, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $239,900

DETAILS: New construction A Frame at Blue Knob Resort that can be customized to your wants and needs! It features an open concept floor plan, with vaulted ceiling, a beautiful master bedroom with a walk in closet and en-suite bath! This home also features a deck on one side and a wood fireplace. Upgrades for customization available include granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, etc. City water and sewer. Price listed does not include upgrades. Seller is a licensed agent. Square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Pictures of finishes and upgrades under listing pictures. Physical samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

1076 GRANDVIEW ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY MAHKI BARNES 814-329-1163

LISTING PRICE: $299,900

DETAILS: Logan township. This large 2 story 4 bd 2.5 ba home w approximately 3600sq. ft. sits on private setting of approximately 2 acres, and offers large rooms throughout. EI kitchen w cherry cabinets and granite countertops, large living room and family room w dual sided fireplace, formal dining room w hw floors, master bedroom w master bath w/in closet, a large additional living area that could be a possible 2 story in law suite that has its own entrance and balcony that overlooks the back fenced in yard. Interior of home has been freshly painted and offers newer carpet. Newer roof and furnace and Solar Panels. Large 3 season sunroom w skylights that opens to a large deck that could be great for entertaining. Lots of storage. Large unfinished waterproofed basement. C/A. Shed.