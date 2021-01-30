Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate Market Watch

Perry Wellington kicks off the week with a check on the housing market in our Central, PA region. Saying it still seems to be an issue of supply vs demand as more people are looking to buy a new home.
Experts say that ski towns are booming and wouldn’t you know it? Adam Conrad with Perry Wellington just postedd a listing next to Blue Knob Ski Resort!
The team at Perry Wellington has also been working to build new homes to help with the inventory shortage, including this one:
NEW CONSTRUCTION!
2596 RESERVOIR ROAD HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669
LISTING PRICE: $309,900
DETAILS: New construction Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. – Granite countertops and upgraded finishes- Frigidaire stainless steel appliances- Vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring- Fireplace- Master bedroom with a spacious walk in closet- Master bath with walk in shower and soaking tub, double vanity with Vegas style mirrors- 2 car garage- Back Deck- Frigidaire stainless kitchen appliances