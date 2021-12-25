Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate Market Update

Before diving into the latest real estate news, the Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team takes a look back at their holiday party that featured Piper Time Gatehouse from the Jaffa Piping Group laying his bagpipe in a special surprise!

If you remember in a previous episode, the Perry Wellington Realty team showed off a great Scottish-themed home that was actually built by the owners that moved her from Scotland. Well, that home went pending in only a couple of days with a full cash offer!

Just goes to show you that any house can move fast when they’re in good shape and appropriately priced. That home brought in multiple bids, meaning bidding wars are still happening as 2021 comes to a close.