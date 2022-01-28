Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate Market Update, Potential Rate Increase

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team has talked about homes selling quickly if they’re priced right and in good shape. The proof is in the pudding as they start with a home that went pending in under a week before getting into market news and updates.

UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

406 16TH STREET DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY LAURA HORNE 814-312-0973

DETAILS: $155,000 – 2 story home located in the desirable Hollidaysburg Area School District! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a spacious walk in closet. Enjoy the convenience of the first floor laundry/mud room. From there you will find a spacious kitchen with a center island… just off of the kitchen is a living room and sunroom. Outside you will find a spacious garage and shed. Walk in closet could potentially act as a 3rd bedroom.

Then there’s this gem that had over 250 showings and multiple offers and went pending in ONLY TWO DAYS!

PENDING IN 2 DAYS!

907 JONES STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT (814) 502-6248

DETAILS: $165,000 – Beautiful home in a sought after location in Hollidaysburg. Located near Sylvan Hills Golf Course on a large corner lot, this solid, one-story home has been well taken care of & maintained. 2 bedroom, 3rd room optional office space or bedroom, 1.5 bath, master bedroom with large walk in closet, fireplace in living room and also huge bay windows that allow for tons of natural light. The All-Season room is spacious and the options are endless of how this room can be used all year long.

It’s great how fast those went off the market, but how stable is the market really?

According to Realtor.com, the turbulence in the financial markets likely won’t effect the housing market right now.

FROM THE ARTICLE – Real estate experts don’t believe the housing market is headed for another crash. There are far more people looking for places to live than there are homes available—a dilemma that keeps home prices high as renters and buyers compete over a limited supply.

Until that equation reverses—the way it did during the housing bust of the 2000s—home prices are expected to keep rising unless a major, unforeseen disaster strikes.

Inflation and the stock market may not spell trouble for the housing market, but there are also sources stating that mortgage rates will climb in March with a quarter-point rate hike.