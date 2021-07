Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

(WTAJ) – According to a new article from Realtor Magazine, 77% of consumers think it’s a good time to sell which is a record high according to Fanni Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index.

A lot of sellers are making more money than they have in recent years And that equity for homeowners is skyrocketing.

The average homeowner saw their equity jump nearly 20 % in the past year, gaining about $33,400 per homeowner.

Take a look at some advice on how to get to the closing table faster from realtor.Com