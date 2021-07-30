Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate Market News as July comes to an end

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Is it hot? Or is it not? The housing market has been hot the past year and the Perry Wellington Realty team takes a look at it again after saying it was at a “pivot point” the weeks prior.

Broker Adam Conrad takes a look into why he called it a pivot point in the video above and in his upcoming senior mirror article.

Some homes are still selling fast, like Agent Jordan Conrad’s listings that went under contract in UNDER A WEEK!



157 CHRIS STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

PENDING IN ONLY 5 DAYS!

DETAILS: $375,000 Colonial Style 2 story home in the highly desirable Rolling Hills North Subdivision. Built by Campbell Builders, the home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout much of the 1st floor. The beautiful eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, quartz countertops, and included stainless steel appliances (brand new dishwasher)! The large deck off the kitchen area is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. There’s a formal dining room and living room. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with a full bath and walk-in closet. There are 3 more bedrooms and a second full bath on the second floor as well. Finished basement with an oversized two car garage, complete with an additional storage area.



137 SARAH DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

PENDING IN UNDER A WEEK

DETAILS: $265,000 – 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath bi-level home with a 2 car garage and an oversized detached garage that has its own separate driveway. Above the detached garage is an additional living space with a half bathroom and a kitchenette.

Any kind of pivot point in the market aside, new listings are always popping up for Perry Wellington Realty.

NEW LISTING!

522 CHERRY STREET MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $250,000 – Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home sitting on approximately half an acre with stunning views. Original hardwood floors just refinished on the first floor, new ceramic tile in the kitchen, and new plank flooring in the dining room, vaulted ceilings, and an open concept. There’s also a pool, an oversized two car garage and a screened porch!

