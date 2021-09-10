Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate Market News and Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s been a few months but the Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team brings back George Pisanick, fresh off the heels of teaching real estate classes for Advance Academy.

George and the Perry Wellington team have been busy with the hot real estate market, but they’ve been noticing a down-turn lately. Gone are the days of multi-offer madness with 10 plus offers on a home and bids well over the asking prices.

Will that’s still happening sometimes, the team talks about what the housing market might look like this Autumn. They even show off a great property that got multiple bids in the FIRST WEEKEND!



UNDER CONTRACT!

789 COUNTRY RIDGE ROAD, BEDFORD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: This is your opportunity to own a private property with breathtaking views of the Bedford County countryside. This ranch style home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, and hardwood floors throughout. The updated kitchen has custom cabinets and a moveable island. There’s also a two car garage, a wood burning stove in the basement and a walkout to the back patio.

