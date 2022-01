(WTAJ) – Perry Wellington Realty was named Hometown Favorite real estate brokerage by the Altoona Mirror and would like to thank everyone for their votes.

If you are thinking of listing, now is the time. Even though it is winter, you would be surprised to hear buyers are still interested in seeing homes on the market.

What does this say about the current market? List now.

If you are thinking about selling, Give Perry Wellington a call at 814-695-5323