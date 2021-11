Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

(WTAJ) – Perry Wellington thanks everyone for voting them as the “Hometown Favorite” real estate company.

The 10th annual Perry Wellington 4.5 Mile Turkey Trot is also taking place on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. This event includes a 4.5-mile run and a 2 mile run/walk.

Registration for the event can be done online through the Blair Regional YMCA. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 26 at 11 a.m.