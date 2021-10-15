Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate Market News

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s been a crazy week according to the Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team. Lots going on in the market shift. Buyers are getting tired of bidding wars, having a “take it or leave it” attitude and sellers dropping prices to get their houses noticed.

But there’s some good news — some listings are still going fast.

UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

250 BEL STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: $265,000 – Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom cedar-sided home in the Rolling Hills subdivision of Hollidaysburg. Features include first floor master bedroom with en suite, four season sunroom with cathedral ceiling and a family room in the finished basement with a natural gas fireplace. Located on a quiet street close to Frankstown Elementary School. Outside you will find a well landscaped yard, 12×23 deck and a private patio with a BullFrog hot tub. Possible 4th bedroom in basement with egress window and additional storage above garage. Radon mitigation, water softener, UV light water filtration, reverse osmosis, whole house humidifier & heat ventilation recovery systems are all in good working order.

NEW PRICE! 1216 JACKSON AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $199,900 – Bright and airy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home, freshly updated with modern style! This property is close to everything, in a neighborhood just off of Pleasant Valley Boulevard. Newer carpet throughout. New paint in bathrooms, on living room accent wall and kitchen. Dining area and kitchen have skylights. Kitchen has room to eat in. New light fixtures in foyer, dining room, above front door and on outside lamp post. There is a finished walk out basement with a half bath, laundry and a den/office area. The 1 car garage is drywalled and doubles as a workshop. Lot is flat and partially fenced. Driveway is paved and street parking is also available. Backyard features a beautiful landscape with mature trees & patio. Shutters and flower boxes outside are freshly painted as well!