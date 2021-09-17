Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate Market News

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Fall is just a few days away and it seems that the market is cooling off with the change in the seasons.

The Perry Wellington Realty team takes a look at the market and an article by Housing Wire that talks about fewer bidding wars and homes selling above the asking price.

Just because the market might be shifting doesn’t mean that homes aren’t selling!

1259 W. LOOP ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

DETAILS: $199,900 – 4 bedroom, 2 bath, raised ranch in the Hollidaysburg School District with great outdoor entertainment space and an above ground pool. Enjoy the 2 front and rear decks and central A/C. Some features are a recently renovated bath and kitchen including newer cabinets and Corian counters. All Stainless Steel appliances stay. The lower level has a newly finished huge family room (2 years ago) with a new full bath and laundry room and a walkout basement to the covered and open patios. Home has had a complete water system replacement – softener, tank, and pump (2 years ago). Totally new asphalt driveway installed by Curb Appeal 9/2/21.