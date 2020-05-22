Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate in a Yellow Phase in PA

Perry Wellington 4.5 is a Real Estate show all about helping buyers and sellers with properties, listings, closing, and everything in between.

Joining Dawn Pellas is Broker Adam Conrad and Agent Jordan Conrad!

Jordan talks today about an appointment he had last week now that our Central PA region is in the yellow phase of re-opening. Watch above to hear about his experience with all the new guidlines that have been put in place!

The team is certainly hitting it out of the park even with the pandemic as they have numerous pending listings, including three that went under contract the week after they were showcased on Perry Wellington 4.5.

500 FIRST AVENUE DUNCANSVILLE
280 ELKVIEW DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE
16705 DUNNINGS HIGHWAY DUNCANSVILLE

Perry Wellington Realty took time this week to talk with WTAJ reporter Colleen Knudsen all about what realty life is going to be like moving forward into the yellow phase, and even when the green phase comes and certain guidelines will likely still be in place.


