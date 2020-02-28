Perry Wellington 4.5-Real Estate Headlines

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school.



Good afternoon and welcome to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5.

I’m Dawn Pellas, your host, and I’m also a licensed realtor. This is a program about real estate. We are here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now, but you or someone you know maybe in the future. So, we are here to help!

This week I have broker Adam Conrad back once again and from the Jordan Conrad Team Laura Horne!

Jordan is off at another weight lifting competition! We wish him good luck!

We’ll start off today with an update! The investor seminar

Investment seminar It’s now time for some real estate headlines Our first headline is from housing wire dot com

“Real estate agents are feeling the pressure from the low housing inventory.”

Citing a realtor.com article, Housing wire reports that the nation’s inventory of homes for sale sank 14 percent in January, falling to the lowest level since at least 2012

Means more competition for agents

Competition for buyers (low-interest rates are bringing buyers out, but lack of listings is forcing them to compete with other buyers)

Our next topic…. when is the best time to sell?

Housingwire.com says the best time to sell is in May

Sellers get more for their properties at that time

(So says Zillow)

Homes go faster in April but sell for more in may

Finally, our last article is from Forbes, can you actually own your own private island? And if so, what would you want on it?

That was a clip from Island Hunters on HGTV. So can you get a sandy beachy island at an affordable price?

There are private islands you can actually own, and some are actually fairly cheap, check out this headline.

“The cheapest is only $405 an acre!” where is that? I want to know….

Hang on. We’ll get to that. First though some numbers, The article shows.

Average home listing price, according to Zillow is $245,000

In Nova Scotia, you can get an island for $59,024 and, it includes an airstream camper shell! How about that?

Other cheap islands for sale:

Naomi Island outside new york city: $99,000 (only accessible by boat)

Round island in Nova Scotia: $58,647

Ok! So what about that island for $405 an acre? That’s in chile! Guafo island adds up though, and it has just over 49 acres for a grand total price tag of $20 million)

Gretchen Gunnett and Kristy Black are here for a big announcement! They’ll fill us in next! But first, an update from last week’s show, remember this new listing from the Annette Yorks group?

Great house in a fantastic development, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, fire pit?

Annette had an open house last weekend and, guess what?

It’s now pending! Under contract! Just a few days on the market!

Have to get them while they’re hot!