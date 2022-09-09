Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team takes a look back at real estate headlines from the past week from CNBC, Bloomberg, and The Insider.

“Homeowners lose wealth as rising interest rates weigh on home values,” CNBC reads.

Bloomsburg says “US consumers see home prices falling for the first time since 2020.”

A Fannie Mae survey shows 0.4% decline in price expectations

“It’s a terrible time to both buy and sell real estate,” according to The Insider.

– Americans are becoming increasingly pessimistic about the US real estate market.

– Sellers are holding out amid stalled prices, while mortgage rates have put many buyers’ plans on pause.

– The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index fell for the six consecutive month in August.

However, for some sellers, it’s been a great time to sell.

UNDER CONTRACT IN 7 DAYS!

888 LEISURE DRIVE, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY KAREN FORST 814-421-3536

DETAILS: $171,500 – Meticulously maintained 3-4 bedroom ( 4th bedroom could be an office) brick ranch home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The family room features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and a gas fireplace. The wrap-around deck overlooks the serene backyard. The two large bedrooms at the end of the hall feature a jack and jill bathroom. The family room in the partially finished basement is a great space for entertaining friends. New breaker panel, new garage door, Thermopane windows.