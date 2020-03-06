Perry Wellington 4.5. – Real Estate Headlines

4.5% Commission!
Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
Office Phone Numbers:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323
State College: (814) 273-1446
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725
Bedford: (814) 310-0099
Scranton: (570) 309-6136
Lewistown (717) 363-8631
Welcome back to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5. It’s time for some real estate headlines.
Wow! Mortgage rates reach the lowest level in almost 50 years
- Mortgage rates have just dropped to the lowest level in almost 50 years, compelling both homeowners and homebuyers to take advantage of record-level savings on their mortgage.
- “The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit a record 3.29% this week,” said Sam Khater, chief economist of mortgage giant Freddie Mac.
- “Meanwhile, mortgage applications increased 10% last week from one year ago and show no signs of slowing down.”
Brokerage touts virtual tours amid coronavirus concerns
- Some brokerages are already reporting a significant drop in demand from home buyers and home sellers as fears grow over a Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S.
- Redfin has launched on-demand virtual home tours. Homebuyers can use a push-button tool at the brokerage’s website to ask the real estate agent to conduct the tour virtually via video chat. Before, that pushbutton tool was only used for requesting a private, in-person tour of homes for sale.
- Redfin has decided to give home shoppers the option of touring homes virtually in case they prefer to stay at home.
- Buyers can complete the contract virtually, if they choose, in states that allow it.
- They can close on a mortgage and title service electronically.
Perry wellington realty has some options too our marketing plan allows you to see properties virtually
We’ll be right back. But first, check out this listing in Altoona.
Jordan your team has an open house going on here this weekend….
- New listing: 1416 25th Avenue, Altoona – listed by Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513
- Listing price: $119,000
- Details: Open house: Saturday, March 7 from Noon to 2 p.m. Beautifully maintained home in Calvert Hills! This move-in ready home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an open concept kitchen to the dining area. The attic has the potential for a 4th bedroom or playroom if finished. Many improvements have been made over the years including newer paint and carpet, and a new hot water heater. There is also an added bonus of off-street parking for multiple cars in front of the house. Central air! This home is a must-see! Seller is related to agent. The seller has purchased a 1 year home warranty through American Home Shield!