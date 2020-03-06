Perry Wellington 4.5. – Real Estate Headlines

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



Office Phone Numbers:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323

State College: (814) 273-1446

Johnstown: (814) 619-0256

Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725

Bedford: (814) 310-0099

Scranton: (570) 309-6136

Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Welcome back to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5. It’s time for some real estate headlines.

Wow! Mortgage rates reach the lowest level in almost 50 years

Mortgage rates have just dropped to the lowest level in almost 50 years, compelling both homeowners and homebuyers to take advantage of record-level savings on their mortgage.

“The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit a record 3.29% this week,” said Sam Khater, chief economist of mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

“Meanwhile, mortgage applications increased 10% last week from one year ago and show no signs of slowing down.”

Brokerage touts virtual tours amid coronavirus concerns

Some brokerages are already reporting a significant drop in demand from home buyers and home sellers as fears grow over a Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S.

Redfin has launched on-demand virtual home tours. Homebuyers can use a push-button tool at the brokerage’s website to ask the real estate agent to conduct the tour virtually via video chat. Before, that pushbutton tool was only used for requesting a private, in-person tour of homes for sale.

Redfin has decided to give home shoppers the option of touring homes virtually in case they prefer to stay at home.

Buyers can complete the contract virtually, if they choose, in states that allow it.

They can close on a mortgage and title service electronically.

Perry wellington realty has some options too our marketing plan allows you to see properties virtually

