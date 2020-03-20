Perry Wellington 4.5- Real Estate during COVID-19

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Good afternoon and welcome to a special one-hour edition of Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5

I’m Dawn Pellas, your host. I’m also a licensed realtor. This is a program about real estate. We are here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now, but you or someone you know maybe in the future. So, we are here to help!

Joining me for the show this week broker Adam Conrad and Agent Jordan Conrad!

We have a full hour of the show this week and the main topic of the hour COVID-19. Will it affect real estate? And if so, how so.

The answer is yes, But how much remains to be seen.

The good news is we are still selling properties!

Agent Brian Wilt closed this property in Altoona this week

Agents Mike Mcintyre and Karen Forst closed this one today – 208 Esau Street Hollidaysburg – listed by Mike Mcintyre.

8347 Willow Hollow Road, Claysburg – listed by Ben Johnson closed today

I was out at a showing with my buyers, and they wanted to know how it will affect home buying and selling. They also have a house to sell. So they are concerned about the impact on both. Have you heard similar concerns from your clients?

The National Association of Realtors has come out with some numbers.

Last week, the NAR said, one in nine realtors have reported a slow down in buyer traffic. So, they are saying some buyers don’t want to buy right now because of the virus.

78% say no buyer change in the market while 13% reported a decline – courtesy: NAR

A flash survey conducted by NAR this week, says of more than 70,000 residential members showed 78 percent said the situation has not changed buyer interest in their markets. That’s compared with 13 percent who reported a decline in interest.

Mortgage rates are fluctuating according to the Quicken Loans website as of 11:35 a.M.

Rate:

4% – 30 year fixed

4.375% – 30 year fixed

3.625% – 15 year fixed

4.125% – 30 year fixed FHA

How about sellers?

Perry Wellington Realty is taking precautions with our listings, and, with our buyers as well.

no open houses

governor wolf has ordered offices to close, but we are still doing business remotely. And, still listing properties.

Perry Wellington Realty has some great ways to still market your home without risk. We are going to take a closer look at that coming up later in the show.

A reminder now about the next investor seminar. Adam, that’s coming up next week. The game plan for that has changed.

Last month, you had it live an in-person at the Perry Wellington Realty Room at the Blair County Convention Center, with a great turn out. What’s the idea behind this event?

Last time you did it in person this time virtual!

Investor seminar

Tuesday, March 24

7 p.m.

Virtual meet up – online

