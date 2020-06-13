Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate Bouncing Back

There’s no doubt that real estate took a hit during the COVID-19 quarantine, but now that we’re into the green phase of reopening, real estate is bouncing back!
Perry Wellington Realty has been very busy helping buyers and sellers. They’re also building on that with some new and exciting programs, kind of taking a cue from Kevin Costner in “Field of Dreams.”
It’s a great movie and the Perry Wellington Realty team are channeling the field of dreams with a few new programs that they can’t wait to show you in the video above! From the I-Buyer program to building modular homes… if we build it, they will come.
If you’d like more information about these programs or if you’d just like t olist your house with us, or buy a new one, give Perry Wellington Realty a call!
Perry Wellington Realty – 814-695-5323
www.perrywellingtonrealty.com
1776 LAMBERTSVILLE ROAD, STOYSTOWN – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958
LISTING PRICE: $374,900
DETAILS: Historic 1898 Somerset County home- 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath – updated- Detached over sized garage/workshop – 40 X 70 metal pole building are included on the parcel to be subdivided. – Concrete driveway- The Sellers are ONLY including the portion of land on the same side of the Lambertsville Rd as the House with this sale- Acreage, assessment, and taxes will be recalculated after the survey and subdivision are complete