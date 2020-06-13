Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real Estate Bouncing Back

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

There’s no doubt that real estate took a hit during the COVID-19 quarantine, but now that we’re into the green phase of reopening, real estate is bouncing back!

Perry Wellington Realty has been very busy helping buyers and sellers. They’re also building on that with some new and exciting programs, kind of taking a cue from Kevin Costner in “Field of Dreams.”

It’s a great movie and the Perry Wellington Realty team are channeling the field of dreams with a few new programs that they can’t wait to show you in the video above! From the I-Buyer program to building modular homes… if we build it, they will come.

If you’d like more information about these programs or if you’d just like t olist your house with us, or buy a new one, give Perry Wellington Realty a call!

1776 LAMBERTSVILLE ROAD, STOYSTOWN – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

LISTING PRICE: $374,900

DETAILS: Historic 1898 Somerset County home- 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath – updated- Detached over sized garage/workshop – 40 X 70 metal pole building are included on the parcel to be subdivided. – Concrete driveway- The Sellers are ONLY including the portion of land on the same side of the Lambertsville Rd as the House with this sale- Acreage, assessment, and taxes will be recalculated after the survey and subdivision are complete