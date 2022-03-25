Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC

A rate hike happened a little over a week ago as the feds look to help ease inflation. Here’s some analysis from Realtor.com that Perry Wellington talks about in the video above.

“Mortgage rates rose 31 basis points…. first asking price slow down since January,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com.

Hale also said the fed could take a much more assertive stance on inflation and raise rates six more times this year. The Perry Wellington team talks all about what this could mean for buyers.

USDA RENOVATION LOAN FROM WELLINGTON MORTGAGE



Types Of Repairs:

· Optional Repairs Allowed

· Structural Repair/Additions Allowed

· Any Required Health and Safety Hazards

· No Luxury Items

Highlights:

· 620 Credit Score

· Owner Occupied Only (**Non-occupying co-borrowers are acceptable, must be family)

· Purchase transactions only

· Single Family Homes

· 6% Seller Assist Allowed

· HUD Consultant Required on bids higher than $30,000, under the $30k would be a limited and can potentially avoid consultant fees.

The loan can be 100% of the appraisers AFTER COMPLETED VALUE .

-This means in addition to no down payment, if the after-repair value is higher than our purchase price + repairs, we can finance a portion or all the borrower’s cash to close, up to 100%!

This program can help move some of the fixer-uppers that would otherwise be conventional or FHA 203k.

– An entirely new group of borrowers can now access renovation loans for very little cash out of pocket!