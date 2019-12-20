Perry Wellington 4.5 – Quenna Smith Induction

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

4.5% Commission!

This week on Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5, Dawn Pellas is joined by broker Adam Conrad and agent Jordan Conrad.

Dawn, Adam, and Jordan talk about Quenna Smith becoming the new President of the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors.

New Real Estate classes start on January 21 at Advance Academy in Hollidaysburg. If you’re interested in taking a course, you can call 814-695-3050, or you can visit www.advanceacademy.com

NEW LISTINGS:

408 Julian Street, Martinsburg – Listed by Gretchen Gunnett.

DETAILS: Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home with so much to offer. Homes features a large kitchen, dining space and spacious living room. The Master Suite has a large walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. Enjoy evenings on the porch. The home also features an underground dog fence. Schedule your tour today.

Listing Price: $189,900 – 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage. Master suite with large walk-in closet.