Perry Wellington 4.5: Pulse on the market with Annette Yorks Group

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Dawn Pellas and George Pisanick with special guest Annette Yorks from Perry Wellington State College and The Annette Yorks Group discuss how things are going in State College.

They discuss the current market, coffee Fridays, and their first-ever crafting class!

Also, last week you saw what Lavonne Falbo did at Dianne’s house in Altoona, and this weekend you’re invited to see the big reveal and ribbon cutting at Champion Life Church in Downtown Altoona!

This Sunday, stop by starting at 10:15 and see the magic that was worked!

800 Clark Street, Gallitzin – Listed by Adam Conrad 814-934-5246
Listing price: $499,000
4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, in-ground pool with new liner

