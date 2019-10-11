Perry Wellington 4.5 – Price drops in the current market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

We have a price drop to tell you about for a property in Altoona

230 East Lee Avenue, Altoona – Listed by Jason Jones 814-207-6652

Just Dropped to $148,000

Details: Check out this beautiful, updated home in a quiet neighborhood near Penn State Altoona. This is listed by Jason Jones. Jason says it’s a spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home with great curb appeal. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level along with an updated kitchen. Lower level includes a family room, office area, laundry, and tons of storage. Central air for those hot summer months and a nice large covered deck outback for entertaining. Jason says the sellers are motivated!

So prices are going down on some homes but what does that mean for the housing market?

A lot of people are weighing on online articles from housingwire.com talking about an inventory downturn. The council on foreign relations warn of a recession here in the U.S. by election day.

That being said though, Perry Wellington is still getting new listings, like this one from Paula Debolt.

70 Squirrel Hill, Milroy – Listed by Paula Debolt 814-360-2809

Listing Price: $349,000

DETAILS: This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath home on just under 23 acres with a million-dollar view & low cost of living! Enjoy the stunning view of morning mist while sipping coffee on the 2nd Floor balcony off the master bedroom. The impressive view can also be seen from the sweeping front porch or take it all in from inside the living room, where a wall of windows creates your window to wildlife! There is also a 2-story pole barn plus 2 more out-buildings for storage. This property consists of both forested & cleared land with a stream bordering one side. The Clean & Green program lowers your taxes. Property borders Bald Eagle State Forest.

