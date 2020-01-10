Perry Wellington 4.5 – Price Drops and New Listings

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Dawn Pellas, a licensed realtor with Perry Wellington Realty, is here with Perry Wellington 4.5!

This is a program about real estate. Here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now but you or someone you know may be in the future. So, they are here to help!

This week she has broker Adam Conrad back once again with agent Jordan Conrad.

Today Perry Wellington shows you some amazing price drops and new listings.

PRICE DROP – 432 3rd Avenue Patton – Listed By Brian Wilt 814-502-6248

NEW PRICE! $269,000. WAS $275,000

DETAILS: Enjoy the peace and quiet of the country on 14acres of private land in Patton. Privacy, yet close to local conveniences, this home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an office. The gorgeous Patrick kitchen features stainless appliances, tons of cabinet space, and an enormous island. Spacious master suite on the first floor. First-floor laundry. Efficient, low-cost utilities. Plus a two-car garage and a shed. Quality and attention to detail were taken into all aspects of this house from the oak trim throughout to the open layout plan. Sit on the wrap-around porch and take in the beautiful scenery. This home has it all!

NEW LISTING – 215-217 Calder Avenue, Altoona – Listed by Nick Kratzer 814-631-0398

LISTING PRICE: $105,000

DETAILS: House priced to sell! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Eat-In Kitchen, Covered Sunroom Deck in Garden Heights. Easy Access to Interstate 99, walking distance to bus stops, restaurants, shops. Has a carport with access from the back alley and 2 paved parking spots in the front.

The roof was installed in 2010. Perfect for first-time buyers or as a rental.

NEW COMMERCIAL LISTING – 1710 6th Avenue, Altoona – Listed by the Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $399,000

DETAILS: Must See!! 8 exam rooms. Well kept, turn-key medical facility! Located in the heart of Altoona with a very high daily traffic count! Close proximity to UPMC Altoona and Station Medical Center. The parking lot provides plenty of off-street parking. It can be used for a variety of specialties. Full basement unfinished.

And there’s more to come, including an open house this weekend

230 Fay Street Hollidaysburg – Listed By Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 12TH 1 TO 2:30 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $200,000

DETAILS: Cedar sided home with great views in Rolling Hills. Ensuite master bedroom and bathroom and 2 wood fireplaces make this a cozy and warm home. Vaulted ceilings and a Trex covered deck are just a few of the amenities. Wet bar and finished basement and all appliances included.