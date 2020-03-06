Perry Wellington 4.5 – Price Drop

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Good afternoon and welcome to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5.

I’m Dawn Pellas, your host, I’m also a licensed realtor, and this is a program about real estate. We are here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now, but you or someone you know maybe in the future. So, we are here to help!

This week I have broker Adam Conrad back once again and agent Jordan Conrad!

Jordan, you were off last week for another weight lifting competition.

Now you’re back, and you are jumping back into work mode with a $25,000 price drop on one of your team’s listings. Tell us about Bradford Lane.

165 Bradford Lane, roaring spring – listed by the Jordan Conrad team 814-693-5513

Open house Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m

Details: $25,000 price drop! Now $500,000! One of a kind, custom-built home in Bradford Heights! This immaculate one-story home offers a beautiful open concept kitchen with a large island, quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, and a full-sized pantry. Open to the kitchen is the living room with a home office or potential 4th bedroom off to the side. There is also a sunroom with a vaulted ceiling, perfect for relaxing and looking at the view. Go further down the hallway to the master suite with its own full bathroom and walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the house are two more bedrooms, each with their own full bathrooms. It does not stop there, head down to the full-sized walkout basement that is already plumbed for a full bath and 2nd kitchen. Last but not least, check out the movie theater in the basement!

Adam, you and your team, have a new listing as well.

New listing! 694 cove lane, roaring spring – listed by the Adam Conrad team (814) 693-5669

Listing price: $385,000

Details: This is a four-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath custom-built cedar home situated on 1.65 acres in the spring cove school district. This impressive property features a total of 5 garage bays, including a two-car, attached, two-car detached, and a one-car detached garage with a loft. Inside, you’ll find a new kitchen with custom cabinets, fresh paint, hardwood floors, and oak trim throughout. The large first-floor family room has gorgeous vaulted ceilings, and its style is warm and inviting. Just off the living room, you find a spacious sunroom with a hot tub! There is also a finished basement, and the house has a new roof!

Your team is also hard at work on another investor seminar – tell us more!

It’s on Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m in the Perry Wellington Realty Room at the Blair county convention center

Check out this listing from agent Richard Parks.