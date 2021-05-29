Perry Wellington 4.5 – Pre-Summer Cocktail Idea, Market Predictions

Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

Memorial Day weekend is here and that means, first and foremost, honoring those who gave their all for our freedoms/ It’s also the unofficial kick off to the summer. With that in mind, Assistant Broker George Pisanick is back on Perry Wellington 4.5 with a pre-summer cocktail to show off!

High buyer demand has created cutthroat competition…. Here are a few trends that are on the horizon for the summer 2021 housing market:

  • Buyers will remain focused on the suburbs, but city living will regain popularity.
  • New construction homes will continue to come on the market, but housing supply will remain slim
  • Interest rates may increase some, but should remain relatively low.
  • Home inventory will also increase, but it will remain a seller’s market.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss