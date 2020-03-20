Perry Wellington 4.5- Positive Posts

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Welcome back! They say that laughter is the best medicine, and it seems a lot of people are self-medicating by posting funny pictures and things on social media. To help relieve anxiety and stress over the coronavirus fallout. And others are putting up helpful information like restaurants that are offering take out.

Here are a few I found online.

Lionel Richie – Hello. Is it me you’re looking for (toilet paper) People normally. People during the quarantine. Wrapped toilet paper – Christmas shopping is done. Crows nest in Johnstown – take out orders. Spreading springtime Christmas cheer, let’s put Christmas lights back up.

Let’s try it guys, Christmas lights in march!

I did see another post for St. Patrick’s Day. Did we have St. Patrick’s day this year? Anyway, here it is.

Kiss me I’m Irish – just kidding, don’t kiss me, get away from me

Perry Wellington Realty nine-year anniversary.

