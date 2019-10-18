Perry Wellington 4.5: Pictures vs 3D Tours

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Perry Wellington 4.5 is starting off with some advice for sellers with a question they hear a lot…. “do I need a 3D tour to market my house? Aren’t still pictures just as good?”

In a recent article from Real Estate 360 Marketing, they found that 79% of repeat home buyers and 84% of first time home buyers use the internet to search for properties.

They show properties with 3D tours get more views!

Perry Wellington 4.5 takes a look at some comparisons of the property listed with still photos compared to the 3D tour of the same home.

The article also gives more numbers to think about and consider.

83% of buyers want visuals

More than 1/2 of internet users have taken a 3D tour

54% of buyers feel more comfortable after a 3D tour

3D tours get 87% more views (realtor.Com)

Don’t forget the George Lechner Scholarship fundraiser!

Perry Wellington Agent Nick Stephens father-in-law passed away last year. So, in his honor, the family is holding an event to raise scholarship money for students at Bishop Guilfoyle. The second annual fundraiser is set for December 6 at the Bavarian Hall in Altoona.

Tickets: $25 (includes meal & 3 drinks)

Horse racing, basket auction

Last year they raised almost $25,000 in scholarship money. Nick and his family would love for you to stop by and help raise even more money for the students this year!

Here’s a new listing from agent Ralph Rossi in Johnstown – 724-617-2009

Listing Price: $89,000

Details: Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath brick home in Westmont. This must-see property has one car attached garage with carport and additional parking space off the driveway. It has a front and back covered porch and nicely landscaped. It comes with a newer roof, heating system, and hot water tank. Basement has another kitchen and a large open area that could be made into a family room.