Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties

It’s that time of the week! Time for some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

2709 OAK AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

OPEN HOUSE – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $250,000

DETAILS: This is a custom designed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that just hit the market! It’s a ranch style home with spacious addition. The main part of the house has a nice living area with an updated kitchen and a finished basement with a lot of room to entertain. There’s also a gorgeous sunroom with lots of windows. And then you have the 26 by 24 addition that features a large family room with vaulted ceilings, a stacked stone fireplace and skylights with remote control blinds. This room could also be used as a 4th bedroom. There’s also a 2 car garage and lovely landscaping at this property, which is like an oasis in the city. It’s a must see!

NEW LISTING!

5788 W. BUFFALO RUN ROAD, PORT MATILDA – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

DETAILS: Looking for an amazing home with privacy and over 34 acres? This home has a private drive that curves around a beautiful pond and opens to a magnificent home with a circular driveway and 3-car garage. There are two finished Morton out buildings. The large building has a/c and heat and the other is heated with a bathroom. House is over 5800 finished sq. ft. with great views. The entrance opens to a large living room with double-sided stone fireplace.There’s an eat in kitchen… 4 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The entire second floor is the Master suite. There is also a finished basement with a family room, wet bar and plenty of storage. The home also has a pool with an electronic cover and heater. Pre-approved buyers only.

604 BALDWIN LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY KAREN DELUCA 814-312-3100

DETAILS: This is a real beauty. A rare find and like new! This immaculate updated townhouse is an end unit – open concept with 3 bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths. The basement is spacious and features a family room with a large mounted TV that stays, a bonus room, and a large laundry room with a laundry shoot, sink and washer and dryer included; There is also a large deck in the back and off street parking.

929 23RD AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTING PRICE: $100,000

DETAILS: BACK ON MARKET! Discover this beautiful, spacious & historic home on a corner lot with a one car garage in Altoona! It has so much to offer! If you are looking for low maintenance and high quality, this property is for you! There are two covered porches where you can sit and enjoy cool Fall days and evenings. Step inside to find a lovely foyer with high ceilings and an original light fixture that offers a glimpse into the past. High ceilings continue throughout the first floor where you also find beautifully maintained hardwood floors and lots of windows to brighten the space. The kitchen has ample amounts of cabinet and counter space and there is a laundry/half bath area just off the kitchen. The open staircase to the upstairs takes you to 3 bedrooms, a full bath and a third floor finished attic!

