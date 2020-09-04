Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 4, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time of the week again! Time for some of Perry’s Properties!

506 25TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE (814) 283-5686

LISTING PRICE: $125,000

DETAILS: Newer roof, windows and bathroom in this beautiful two story home located minutes from PSU Altoona Campus. Original built in shelves and dining room pocket doors. Three bedrooms with great closet space. New kitchen sink and disposal. Deck and fenced in backyard with playset and shed. Closed in back porch with heat for a bonus space. Off street parking and appliances included. Do not miss your chance to make this house your own!

1143 WALTER STREET NANTY GLO – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $155,000

DETAILS: Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath raised ranch home in the borough of Nanty Glo. This home offers custom built kitchen cabinets, slate tile flooring in lower level bathroom, oak trim, endless storage options throughout the entire house, two huge enclosed sunrooms, and so much more! The bedrooms will each fit king sized beds and have large closets. The lower level can be made into an in-law suite with its private access and full bath or could be used for a business! The possibilities are endless! The lower level has a separate utility room and laundry room. Large yard with 2 Detached Garages and plenty of off street parking! The home even has a brand new natural gas boiler making for low utility bills.



103 IDA STREET HOUTZDALE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $175,000

DETAILS: Looking for an office building and large warehouse to get your business started? This commercial property could be used in so many ways! Previously Kitko Concrete, the warehouse is roughly 3,700 sq ft with a pit for heavy equipment repairs/maintenance. This property features approximately 4.58 acres so there is plenty of room to grow!

NEW LISTING!

370 LOIS LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814- 360-0140 LISTING PRICE: $469,900

DETAILS: Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath ranch home in the lovely Hillside Farm Estates. This custom home features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, a large kitchen and dining area, solid surface counters and a comfortable living room with stone Fireplace. Outside you’ll find the full-sized deck with views of Pine Grove Mountain! There is also a full unfinished basement just waiting for you to add your personal touches. The seller is offering a credit of $8300.00 for deck, carpet and interior painting.