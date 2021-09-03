Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 3, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

1124 E. PLEASANT VALLEY BOULEVARD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

OPEN HOUSE – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH FROM 1:30 TO 3 P.M.

DETAILS: $175,000 – Split-level home with an integral one car garage. But wait, there’s more! A large 30 x 40 two bay detached garage! The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a nice sized open concept kitchen and dining area, a large living room and central air. Outside, you can relax on your covered patio space. There’s also a spacious yard. And, the property is located on a corner lot in Logan Township. So much potential! All you have to do is put your own stamp on it!

NEW LISTING!

416 WALNUT STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $125,000 – Beautifully maintained home in the Hollidaysburg Borough! This home, recently renovated down to the studs in 2013, features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the second floor. On the first floor, there is a half bath just off the kitchen and access to the wonderful outside seating area/deck. This home is located just 1 block away from the Blair County Courthouse. Enjoy all the restaurants, shopping, and amenities that the diamond of Hollidaysburg has to offer!

NEW LISTING!

1205 28TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY STEVE CLAPPER 814-502-9128

DETAILS: $195,000 -This is a unique 3 bedroom, 2 path multi-Level Contemporary style home in the Calvert Hills section of Altoona. This property offers one of a kind, spectacular views of Altoona and gorgeous outdoor space. There’s a carport and additional parking on a paved driveway. Inside, you find hardwood floors, a brick fireplace and lots of windows. Landscaping has been professionally done. There’s also a productive vegetable garden!

NEW LISTING!

227 E. 2ND STREET, WILLIAMSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $200,000 – One of a kind property and the oldest historic home in Williamsburg. Very well maintained and ready for new owners! This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of local history and make it your own. This beautiful brick home has been lovingly cared for and updated over the years. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and gorgeous brick and wood work throughout. A family room was added for additional living space. There is also a fantastic outdoor space including a pool, patio and fenced in yard with a koi pond, shed and lovely landscaping. A carport and an extra storage area for pool items is also on property.