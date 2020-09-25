Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 25

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

704 CHESTNUT AVENUE, NORTHERN CAMBRIA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $75,000

DETAILS: Looking for that perfect home that’s well maintained, has an enormous garage and is close to shopping? Well stop looking because you just found it! Welcome to 704 Chestnut Ave where simplistic beauty meets convenience. The 2 story home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. As you walk in you’ll notice the cozy kitchen with an eating area big enough for 4 and off to the left is the comfy living room! Half of the basement is a living area with a custom made brick fireplace (each brick was handpicked, imagine that project)! The other half is where you will find storage and the laundry. The front of the house is suited with an eye-catching covered porch. Off to the left of the house is a covered patio perfect for entertaining. Finally in the back is a HUGE 28×34.5 garage for all of your projects!

230 POND STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $185,000

DETAILS: Searching for an amazing, updated home that has privacy but is also close to everything? Well, just wait until you view this jaw-dropping property! The home itself is a 1.5 story, 3 bed, 1.5 bath home located in the desirable Brush Mountain Road area of Hollidaysburg. Only minutes away from restaurants, grocery shopping, and entertainment. Also, if you’re a golfer the home is only 3 minutes away from the Sylvan Hills Golf Course! Everything in this stone home has been redone and remodeled. The walls were just recently painted, the kitchen was fully renovated from top to bottom, brand new water heater, and the stone exterior was recently re-pointed! Also, all of the appliances are included (talk about an easy move)! Why wait any longer? This home won’t last long!

400 TO 412 44TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTING PRICE: $265,000

DETAILS: You will love this beautiful custom designed home on a large corner lot in Altoona! This property has it all! The home itself is a unique multi-level design with a spacious addition on the back featuring walls of windows and a spiral staircase that connects to a media room/bar area on the first floor. This space is currently used as a recreation room with a hot tub and exercise equipment. But, it can easily be converted into a two floor master suite! The home also offers two more bedrooms, 2 baths, a two car garage, a bonus family room and a covered patio with an enclosed porch/sunroom above. This is one property you have to see to appreciate!



929 23RD AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTING PRICE: $100,000

DETAILS: Discover this beautiful, spacious & historic home on a corner lot with a one car garage in Altoona! It has so much to offer! If you are looking for low maintenance and high quality, this property is for you! There are two covered porches where you can sit and enjoy cool Fall days and evenings. Step inside to find a lovely foyer with high ceilings and an original light fixture that offers a glimpse into the past. High ceilings continue throughout the first floor where you also find beautifully maintained hardwood floors and lots of windows to brighten the space. The kitchen has ample amounts of cabinet and counter space and there is a laundry/half bath area just off the kitchen. The open staircase to the upstairs takes you to 3 bedrooms, a full bath and a third floor finished attic!