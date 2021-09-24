Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 24, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

629 HARVESTVIEW LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $100,000 – Charming townhouse located in Penn Farms. This spacious end unit features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Updates include new interior and exterior paint, updated full bath on the second floor, and a new gas hot water heater. This home also provides a covered front porch and back deck.

NEW LISTING!

14977 DUNNINGS HIGHWAY, EAST FREEDOM – LISTED BY JAMES MUSSELMAN (814) 330-5178

DETAILS: $174,900 – This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been completely remodeled… with LED lighting, a new Kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, electrical, heat and air conditioning, windows, appliances, USB and Night Light receptacles, hardwired smoke/co detectors. This property also has a spacious yard and an ADA ramp plus a covered carport. Seller offering 3% assist for Closing costs with full asking price offer!

1250 JUNIATA VALLEY ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY TRACEY SHADE (814) 935-0390

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $184,900 – Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath remodeled home in the Hollidaysburg School district. If you are looking for a quiet, private setting with room for entertaining, acres for all the toys and still be close to shopping, restaurants, grocery shopping and more then this is the property for you. It has a brand new roof, new siding, new septic system, furnace, hot water heater, electric panel, flooring, bathroom, soft water system, and all new appliances. It also has a huge 40×30 garage with a paved driveway and a covered back deck!



112 FIORE LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

DETAILS: $300,000 – New construction in Hollidaysburg! This custom built two story home in Old Town Village features an open concept floor plan, attached garage, a beautiful 1st floor master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath complete with a double vanity! Upgrades include granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, upgraded cabinets, recessed lighting, and upgraded fixtures throughout the home. Seller is a licensed agent.

