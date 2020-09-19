Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 18, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

236 METZ LANE, MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH 1 TO 2:30 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $319,000

DETAILS:. Escape to the country in this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single-level home custom built in 2007. Situated on a private 3.87 wooded lot this property has it all, including a 2 car garage, 2 sheds, various fruit trees, and even a chicken coop. Inside you will find an open concept kitchen with hickory cabinets, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings and solid oak trim & doors. The master bedroom has two closets and a large master bath. This four season room leads out to a deck with a hot tub and the finished basement walks out to a patio that is perfect for entertaining. The home has 3 sources of heat (electric heat pump, oil in floor radiant and a wood stove) and 5 heat zones.

NEW LISTING!

304 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $125,000

DETAILS: Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in the desirable East End area! This home features a large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and an extra large pantry / storage room. The living room and dining room have beautiful woodwork and high ceilings which makes the rooms feel extra spacious. The 1/2 bath is conveniently located on the first floor. In the master bedroom you will find a huge closet and four windows to brighten the room with natural daylight. The attic is finished and could be used as a 4th bedroom or bonus room. Off street parking to fit up to 2 vehicles and a fenced in yard!

NEW LISTING!

3317 SCHELLSBURG ROAD, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $120,000

DETAILS: Don’t miss this 5 bedroom home situated on a 0.4 acre corner lot. Features include a first floor master bedroom and an updated kitchen with black stainless LG appliances and solid surface counters. Also includes a detached garage, basketball hoop, two sheds and gazebo. Enjoy country living while also being in close proximity to I99, Blue Knob All Seasons Resort and the Sheetz Distribution Center and corporate campus.

370 LOIS LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814- 360-0140

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $459,900!

DETAILS: Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath ranch home in the lovely Hillside Farm Estates. This custom home features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, a large kitchen and dining area, solid surface counters and a comfortable living room with stone Fireplace. Outside you’ll find the full-sized deck with views of Pine Grove Mountain! There is also a full unfinished basement just waiting for you to add your personal touches. The seller is offering a credit of $8,300.00 for deck, carpet and interior painting.