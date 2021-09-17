Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 17, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again. Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

MILL RUN ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TERESA LARATONDA 814-935-0861

DETAILS: $730,000 – This property is Residential and Commercial and has long been known as “Vince Adams Properties”, Classic Attitudes “The Island”-Bar & Restaurant. The main house is spacious with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. It can be sectioned off into 3 separate living areas. There is also additional living space and storage space. And, it’s all been recently updated with new paint inside and out, Insulation, Garage doors & openers, New Flooring in Residential area, New Blinds, Awnings on the sunroom windows and a Generator back up plus gorgeous outdoor space with custom landscaping and a new Paved driveway… plus additional storage garages! You’ll definitely want to give Teresa a call to get all of the details on this one!



NEW LISTING!

603 JUSTIN STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $435,000 – Beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Rolling Hills North, with stunning views! This updated, modern home was just built in 2015! Features include a large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and an open concept layout. There is a sunroom between the kitchen and living room… four bedrooms on the second floor… and a master suite with a walk in closet, tile shower, jetted tub, water closet, and a double sinks. Laundry is on the second floor and the basement could easily be finished for additional living space. Outside you have a gorgeous deck and private yard plus a two car garage!



NEW LISTING!

1766 DECKER HOLLOW ROAD, TYRONE – LISTED BY BEN JOHNSON 814-934-9166

DETAILS: $309,900 – Modern feel in a Mountain setting..! This is your chance to live “out of town” but yet close to everything. 30 minutes to both Altoona and State College. 4 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms complete this freshly updated beauty. Most of this home has been updated within the last 4 years including a new water heater, furnace, heat pump / AC unit, roof and Electrical Service.



1828 GRANT AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18TH FROM NOON TO 1 P.M.

DETAILS: $150,000 – Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Cape Cod located in Altoona. The first floor of this home features two bedrooms and one full bathroom. The home also features stainless steel appliances, new paint, new light fixtures, central air, and an updated 1st floor full bath. This home has a detached carport and shed to provide plenty of parking and storage. The covered deck located on the side of the home provides space to relax and entertain. Great location close to local shopping and restaurants. The seller is a licensed real estate agent.