Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 11, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some of Perry’s Properties!

LOT 23 CIRCLE DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $32,500

DETAILS: Private wooded lot in the highly desirable Holiday Manor Subdivision of Hollidaysburg. Public water, public sewer, natural gas, and electric are all available to the property. Survey was done and available for reference. Approx lot lines are highlighted in green on plot map under pictures.

17866 COOKS ROAD CASSVILLE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPT. 13TH NOON TO 2 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $189,000

DETAILS: One story home located in the Raystown lake area. The property features a Large eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large Sun Room and a finished basement. New floors and new windows and a leafless gutter system with 2 mini splits. Just approximately 15 minutes from lake raystown. Home sits on 1.04 acres with a wrap around paved driveway. Plenty of parking for an RV and a one car garage.

2941 WHISTLER ROAD, STOYSTOWN LISTED BY: LYNN MURPHY 814-977-0208

LISTING PRICE: $399,000

DETAILS: This remarkable, private 6 plus acre homestead in Somerset County is calling your name! There is so much here! The 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Main home is gorgeous with alot of extras including two stone fireplaces floor to ceiling on two separate floors. It is well appointed with plush carpet, hardwood floors and porcelain tile on te floors, great storage spaces, a kitchenette on the lower level with an attractive bar area and a full kitchen on the main living floor. Outside, there is a well-done,lit with electric outlets installed Gazebo of your very own to entertain in. Down the drive, there is a separate 2 Bedroom Living Space with 4 attached garages of various sizes you could use for income or your own business! You need to see this unique property to believe it! 2941 WHISTLER ROAD, STOYSTOWN

2205 14th AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

LISTING PRICE: $93,000

DETAILS: City living with a country feel! Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Altoona! This would be a fantastic starter home! There is so much potential! You’ll love sitting out on the front porch or step inside to find nice sized rooms and a fantastic finished basement. All of this for 93-thousand dollars!

