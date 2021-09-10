Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 10, 2021

It’s that time again. Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!  1259 W. LOOP ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK  814-381-5758
DETAILS:  $199,900  – 4 bedroom, 2 bath, raised ranch in the Hollidaysburg School District with great outdoor entertainment space and an above ground pool. Enjoy the 2 front and rear decks and central A/C. Some features are a recently renovated bath and kitchen including newer cabinets and Corian counters. All Stainless Steel appliances stay. The lower level has a newly finished huge family room (2 years ago) with a new full bath and laundry room and a walkout basement to the covered and open patios. Home has had a complete water system replacement – softener, tank, and pump (2 years ago). Totally new asphalt driveway installed by Curb Appeal 9/2/21. 

1216 JACKSON AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS  814-932-9745
OPEN HOUSE:  SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH  FROM 1 TO 2:30 P.M.
DETAILS: NEW PRICE!  $209,500 – Freshly updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with modern style off Pleasant Valley Boulevard. Newer carpet throughout. Dining area and kitchen have skylights that brighten the space. Kitchen area has room to eat in. There is a finished walkout basement with a half bath and a den that can be used as a home office. The 1 car garage is drywalled and doubles as a workshop. Lot is flat and partially fenced. Driveway is shared and paved. Street parking is also available. Backyard features a beautiful landscape with mature trees.

NEW LISTING! 
1828 GRANT AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 
OPEN HOUSE:  SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11TH FROM NOON TO 1 P.M.
DETAILS: $150,000 – Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Cape Cod located in Altoona. The first floor of this home features two bedrooms and one full bathroom. The home also features stainless steel appliances, new paint, new light fixtures, central air, and an updated 1st floor full bath. This home has a detached car port and shed to provide plenty of parking and storage. The covered deck located on the side of the home provides space to relax and entertain. Great location close to local shopping and restaurants. The seller is a licensed real estate agent.

BACK ON THE MARKET! 
520 LAFAYETTE AVENUE, BEDFORD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM    814-693-5669  
OPEN HOUSE:  SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH FROM 1:30 P.M. TO 3 P.M
DETAILS:  $125,000 – One story living in Bedford Borough. 2 Bedroom, 1 and a half bath brick rancher with enclosed porches to add living space. Huge skylight for natural light and large wood fireplace in the den. Lots of potential in a private setting. 

